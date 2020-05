(STL.News) Indian authorities did not hand over the bodies of the slain Kashmiri rebel fighters to their families under a new government policy designed to thwart large-scale funerals that have become a rallying point for anti-India protests.

Instead, they are being buried in unmarked graves. The government is blaming the coronavirus pandemic for not allowing a proper burial, but human rights groups are sceptical.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News