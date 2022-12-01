Kanye West praises Hitler in shocking interview with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones



Critics have quickly rounded on Kanye West after the rapper said there were “good things” about Hitler and the Nazis. West, whose divorced from reality star Kim Kardashian was settled yesterday, spoke to conspiracy theorist Alex Jones on his show Infowars which one US reporter branding his comments “unbelievably anti-semitic”.NBC’s Ben Collins said: “This is straight up, old fashioned Naziism being mainstreamed from celebrities who are in the ear of the last U.S. president.”West, who recently caused controversy by attending a dinner with former President Donald Trump and an avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes, told Jones: “I see good things about Hitler also” and praised the fascist dictator for developing motorways.Read MoreJones recently lost a defamation lawsuit brought by the parents of children murdered in the Sandy Hook shooting which he wrongly claimed was a hoax.West’s recently had his Instagram account temporarily restricted for 30 days, after violating the platform’s policies but Elon Musk has returned his Twitter account. He was also escorted from the LA office of footwear brand Skechers, as well as being dropped by Adidas – a move that cost him his billionaire status.West used the alternative messaging platform Parler, which he is in the process of buying, to announce he had once again been penalised on Instagram.US media outlets reported the rapper had made a disparaging remark about “Jewish business people” in a conversation that he had screenshotted and posted to his page.Other fallout from the rapper’s antisemitic comments have included being dropped by talent agency CAA and the Balenciaga fashion house.Madame Tussauds in London said it had moved its wax figure of West from public view and into the museum’s archive.West has long been an outspoken figure and was criticised earlier this month for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt to the showing of his latest collection at Paris Fashion Week.Following the controversy, Kardashian and members of her family have called for an end to the “terrible violence and hateful rhetoric” towards the Jewish community.