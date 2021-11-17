Kansas Governor Recognizes Apprenticeship Week

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly recently signed a proclamation spotlighting the importance of Kansas’ Registered Apprenticeship Program and declaring this week, November 15-21, as Apprenticeship Week throughout the state.

“The Registered Apprenticeship Program connects skilled workers with good-paying jobs,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration will continue to leverage this program and other apprenticeships to improve quality of life for Kansans, grow our workforce, and strengthen our economy.”

The Registered Apprenticeship Program is an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway in which individuals can obtain paid work experience, classroom instruction and a nationally recognized credential. The program also gives employers an opportunity to develop and prepare their future workforce. By allowing apprentices to earn while they learn and providing a pathway to well-paying careers, the program has been instrumental in helping individuals who have been historically underserved, marginalized, and adversely affected by persistent poverty and inequality.

“Apprenticeships are a great way for us to expand our economies in rural and urban Kansas by ensuring people have the skillsets businesses need,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “I know this model works and I know it has the potential to change the lives of apprentices while also improving business operations and profitability – which is why it’s so important to celebrate Apprenticeship Week in Kansas.”

Registered apprenticeships can be customized to meet the needs of every business and industry and have been successfully used in construction and manufacturing for many years in Kansas. The state also is working to modernize this program to include additional industries, including healthcare, IT, agricultural manufacturing and distribution and logistics—all critical industries in Kansas.

The Registered Apprenticeship program also places a special focus on veterans, women, people of color, those formerly incarcerated and others with barriers to successful employment. To learn more about apprenticeships and the Registered Apprenticeship Program in Kansas, visit ksapprenticeship.org.

See Governor Kelly’s signed proclamation here.