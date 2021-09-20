Kansas Governor Announces Administration Appointments

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly today announced appointments to the following state boards and commissions.

Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Developmental Services

The purpose of the Council is to solicit information and opinions from concerned agencies, groups, and individuals on proposed policies and recommendations for the delivery of health, education, and social services for young children from birth through age five with – or at risk of – disabling conditions and for their families.

Elizabeth Brunscheen-Cartegena, Wichita (reappointment)

Kansas State High School Activities Association

The purpose of the Association is the statewide regulation, supervision, promotion and development of any of school activities and contests in the fields of athletics, music, forensics, dramatics, and any other interschool extracurricular activities by students enrolled in any of the grades from seven to twelve.

Delvin Strecker, Salina (reappointment)

Information Technology Executive Council

The purpose of the council is to adopt such policies and rules and regulations as necessary to implement, administer, and enforce the provisions of this act. It provides direction and coordination for the application of the state’s information technology resources, designate the ownership of information resource processes, and is the lead agency for implementation of new technologies and networks shared by multiple agencies in different branches of state government.

Mike Mayta, Wichita (reappointment)

Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice

The purpose of the Commission is to study issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas, focusing first on policing and law enforcement then expanding the work to other topics determined by members of the Commission. The group makes recommendations to the Governor, the Legislature, and local governments on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to increase racial equity and justice in Kansas.