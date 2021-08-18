Kansas Governor Announces 250 New Jobs in Emporia

Topeka, KS (STL.News) Governor Laura Kelly announced Communications Solutions, LLC (CSLLC) will expand its operations to Emporia, Kansas, creating 250 new jobs.

“Our partnership with CSLCC, which will create 250 new jobs in Emporia, is a testament to our state’s talented workforce and strong economy,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Congratulations to CSLLC and Emporia on this exciting announcement. We’ll continue prioritizing pro-growth policies to recruit new businesses and families to our state.”

CSLLC is a premier provider of Business-to-Business and Business-to-Consumer Call Center services. The company is purchasing a facility to create a new call center in response to growing customer demand, with hiring for the new location already underway.

“Kansas has earned a reputation as a go-to location for major business investments,” Lieutenant Governor and Commerce Secretary David Toland said. “CSLLC needed a location with a ready workforce prepared to handle hundreds of new jobs quickly, and rightly chose Kansas. Clearly, the word is out about our new way of doing business, and more companies are responding.”

Emporia’s selection was due in part to an agreement with Evergy, which will provide Communications Solutions with electricity.

“We welcome CSLLC to Emporia with their acquisition of the Fusion (Birch) office building at 1301 Chestnut Street, which met and exceeded their location criteria,” Kent Heermann, President of the Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas, said. “CSLLC will be creating call center jobs in our region.”

“We’re looking forward to the tremendous potential the community of Emporia brings to our 25-year history of providing outstanding service to our clients and bringing a family and community-oriented environment to our employees,” Tony Ridenour, Executive Vice President of CSLLC, said. “With the potential of over 200 positions, Emporia will be a key part of our organization as we continue to respond to an overwhelming request from our clients to grow due to the proven history we bring of quality performance.”