Kansas – CANC to interview applicants January 5

Court of Appeals Nominating Commission to interview applicants January 5

Topeka, KS (STL.News) The Court of Appeals Nominating Commission will convene January 5 to interview eight applicants to fill the upcoming vacancy on the Kansas Court of Appeals created by the retirement of Judge Michael Buser.

Interviews will be in a meeting room in the Wichita U.S. Courthouse, 401 N. Market St. The Commission will convene at 8:45 am and interviews will start at 9:00 am.

Interview Schedule:

Wednesday, January 5

8:45 am Meeting Convenes 9:00 am Rachel Pickering 9:30 am Kristen Wheeler 10:00 am Randall Hodgkinson 10:30 am Break/Exec. Session 11:00 am John Carpinelli 11:30 am Russell Keller 12:00 pm Lunch break for Commission [Exec. Session] 1:30 pm Natalie Chalmers 2:00 pm David Rempel 2:30 pm Angela Coble 3:00 pm Break/Exec. Session 3:30 pm Reconvene for deliberations/voting 4:00 pm Adjourn

The nominating commission will conduct its work in accordance with the Kansas Open Meetings Act and Executive Order 18-08.

Governor Laura Kelly signed Executive Order 20-47 on June 15, 2020, establishing the Court of Appeals Nominating Commission. Under Kansas law, the Governor appoints judges to the Court of Appeals subject to confirmation by the Senate. The Commission will review each applicant’s background and qualifications, conduct interviews, and then submit three nominees for the Governor to consider.