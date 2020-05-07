Kansas AG Derek Schmidt statement on nomination of Toby Crouse to serve as federal district judge for Kansas

(STL.News) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement regarding today’s announcement that President Trump has nominated Kansas Solicitor General Toby Crouse to serve as a federal district court judge for the District of Kansas:

“I congratulate Toby Crouse on being nominated by President Trump to serve as a federal district judge for the District of Kansas. Toby is well-qualified for this position and will serve capably with fidelity to the law as it is written and with proper respect for the role of states and of individual liberties in our federal system. Although I will be saddened to lose Toby as our solicitor general, I urge the U.S. Senate swiftly to confirm him to this important new role in public service.”

In January 2018, Attorney General Schmidt appointed Crouse to serve as Kansas Solicitor General, where he succeeded Steve McAllister, who became U.S. Attorney for the District of Kansas. As solicitor general, Crouse oversees the state’s appellate litigation, including the three cases the attorney general’s office argued successfully last fall before the U.S. Supreme Court.

