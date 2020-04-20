Kansas AG Derek Schmidt reminds Kansans state’s victims services capabilities remain operational

(STL.News) – As National Crime Victims’ Rights Week begins, Attorney General Derek Schmidt is reminding Kansans that the state’s victims services capabilities remain operational amid the response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Social distancing and stay-home requirements in response to the virus have significantly impacted reports of abuse in Kansas. The Department for Children and Families recently reported the daily average of calls made to the state’s Protection Report Center dipped 57 percent year-to-year from March 2019 for reports of child abuse and 20 percent for reports of adult abuse. The reduced reporting likely reflects a decrease in seeking help for victims, not a decrease in abuse.

Schmidt noted the center’s phone number remains active for Kansans to report suspected cases of abuse or neglect at (800) 922-5330. In cases in which the victim may be in imminent danger, call 911.

Other victims services resources that remain available are:

Attorney General’s Office Victims Services Division by phone at (800) 828-9745 and online at https://ag.ks.gov/victim-services/information-for-crime-victims

Kansas Victim Information and Notification Everyday (VINE) by phone at (866) 574-8463 or online at https://ag.ks.gov/victim-services/kansas-vine

Kansas Crisis Hotline for victims experiencing domestic and sexual violence at (888) END-ABUSE or (888) 363-2287

