Kankakee: Jody Lagesse Sentenced for Attempted Enticement

Kankakee Man, Jody Lagesse Sentenced to Seven Years in Prison for Attempted Enticement of a Minor and Related Crime

(STL.News) A Kankakee, Illinois, man, Jody Lagesse, 48, of the 100 block of North 7th Ave., was sentenced on May 24, 2022, to seven years’ imprisonment in the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by a 10-year term of supervised release, for attempted enticement of a minor and use of interstate facilities to attempt to transmit information about a minor.

At the sentencing hearing in front of U.S. District Judge Michael M. Mihm, the government presented evidence that on February 14, 2020, Lagesse attempted to persuade, induce, and entice an individual whom he believed had not attained the age of 18 years, to engage in sexual activity. Lagesse also knowingly used means of interstate commerce, the internet and a cellular telephone, with the intent to entice, encourage, offer, and solicit that person to engage in sexual activity.

Lagesse was indicted in March 2020 and pleaded guilty in January 2022.

“Our office is committed to working with federal and local partners to combat the scourge of online predators who target some of the most vulnerable members of our community,” said U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris. “Along with these efforts, we urge parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s internet usage. You are part of our first line of defense against those who seek to victimize children.”

“The internet can be a haven for those intent on exploiting the innocence of children online. That’s why the FBI prioritizes our efforts to identify, investigate and arrest predators, ensuring they are held accountable for their actions.” said FBI Springfield Field Office Special Agent in Charge David Nanz.

“The collaboration between my office and the Department of Justice is essential to identifying individuals who exploit minors, and ensuring those predators are held accountable,” Attorney General Kwame Raoul said. “I appreciate our ongoing partnership with the U.S. Attorney’s office and look forward to continuing to protect Illinois communities from individuals who prey upon children.”

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Field Office investigated the case. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Shannon O’Brien, Deputy Bureau Chief with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office, Internet Crimes Against Children Task, represented the government in the prosecution.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative by the Department of Justice to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

