Kanawha County Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison for Federal Drug Crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Mark Jason Pearson, 32, of Dunbar, was sentenced today to 10 years in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Pearson sold quantities of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four occasions between June 6, 2022, and July 8, 2022. On July 13, 2022, officers executed a search warrant at Pearson’s Dunbar home and found approximately five pounds of methamphetamine. Pearson admitted to possessing the methamphetamine and to planning to sell it. Pearson further admitted to traveling outside of West Virginia on at least six separate occasions over the previous eight months to obtain approximately 18 pounds methamphetamine for distribution in the Dunbar area.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-156.

###