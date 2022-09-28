Justice Department Will Award $57 Million to Support Justice System Reforms and Racial Equity

The Department of Justice today announced that it will award almost $57 million to support criminal justice reform and advance racial equity in the criminal justice system. The grants will advance the department’s goal to promote fairness in the nation’s courts and corrections systems and align criminal justice practices with the latest science.

“Equal justice is not a self-executing proposition — it takes work to make it real — and it will take a collective commitment from all of us at the federal, state and local levels to bring that ideal to life,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “These investments make good on a pledge by the Justice Department to promote public safety and realize the promise of a just society that recognizes the dignity and humanity of everyone.”

Funding will support efforts at the state, territory, local and Tribal levels to institute more effective and equitable criminal justice policies and practices. Funding will also support strategies to ensure the protection of defendants’ and incarcerated individuals’ constitutional rights and safety and efforts to address wrongful convictions. The grants are administered by the department’s Office of Justice Programs.

The Department of Justice, through OJP, is working to advance equity and effectiveness in the justice system. Below is a summary of awards that support justice system reforms and advance racial equity:

In addition to the awards described above, Atlanta’s Clark University received $1.2 million under NIJ’s Research and Evaluation on Violence Against Women portfolio to conduct a campus climate survey at three Historically Black Colleges and Universities. NIJ has also awarded $2.7 million in grants under the W.E.B. Du Bois Program of Research on Reducing Racial and Ethnic Disparities in the Justice System to perform rigorous research that will help build knowledge about the connections between race, crime, violence and the administration of justice in the United States. Those grants were announced earlier and are not included in the total for this announcement.

More information about these and other OJP awards can be found on the OJP Grant Awards Page.

