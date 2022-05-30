Justice Department Statement on the Mass Shooting at School

Justice Department Statement on the Mass Shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX

(STL.News) The U.S. Department of Justice today released the following statement from spokesman Anthony Coley:

“At the request of Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin, the U.S. Department of Justice will conduct a Critical Incident Review of the law enforcement response to the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24.

“The goal of the review is to provide an independent account of law enforcement actions and responses that day, and to identify lessons learned and best practices to help first responders prepare for and respond to active shooter events. The review will be conducted with the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing.

“As with prior Justice Department after-action reviews of mass shootings and other critical incidents, this assessment will be fair, transparent, and independent. The Justice Department will publish a report with its findings at the conclusion of its review.”

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today