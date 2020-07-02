July 4th Holiday Restrictions Planned for Phoenix Trailheads

Phoenix, AZ (STL.News) To reduce fire danger, the Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department will restrict access to trailheads located in the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves on July 4 starting at 3 p.m. The annual ban of open fires in those areas that started on May 1 remains in effect.

City of Phoenix Park Rangers will close entrance gates at 3 p.m. to Camelback Mountain, Deem Hills Recreation Area, Papago Park, Phoenix Mountains Park and Recreation Area, Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Phoenix Sonoran Preserve, North Mountain Park, Rio Salado Habitat Restoration Area, and South Mountain Park/Preserve. Additionally, the upper lookouts in South Mountain Park/Preserve will be emptied and closed at 1 p.m.

The following list of regulations will apply on July 4 in those areas:

Fireworks are prohibited

Open wood and charcoal fires are prohibited (part of annual fire ban already in effect)

Propane or gas grills may be used, but only in established picnic areas

Smoking outside enclosed vehicles is prohibited (part of annual fire ban already in effect)

Alcoholic beverages prohibited

Glass beverage containers prohibited

As the temperature increases and humidity drops this time of year, those utilizing the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves should use extra caution. Heat-related illness is common from May to October, and generally occur because the victim has been overexposed to heat or overexerted their body based on physical condition or age.

The Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department and Phoenix Fire Department remind trail users to “Take a Hike. Do it Right.” and practice responsible physical distancing when enjoying the city’s desert parks and mountain preserves.

All trail users should follow these important and potentially life-saving hiking safety guidelines:

Watch the Weather: Yes, “it’s a dry heat” – but Arizona’s temperature can be deceiving and deadly. Hike when it’s cool outside, try early mornings and evenings when there’s more shade.

Dress Appropriately: Wear proper shoes, clothing, hat and sunscreen.

Bring Water: Hydrate before you go. Have plenty of water, more than you think you need. Turn around and head back to the trailhead before you drink half of your water.

Keep in Contact: Carry a mobile phone.

Team Up: Hike with others. If hiking solo, tell someone your start and end times, and location.

Be Honest: Do you have a medical condition? Asthma, heart problems, diabetes, knee or back problems? Don’t push yourself! (Even trained athletes have been caught off guard by getting dehydrated on Arizona trails.)

Don’t Trailblaze: Enjoy the Sonoran Desert’s beautiful and undeveloped landscape, but please stay on designated trails.

Take Responsibility: Don’t be “that person” – the one who wasn’t prepared, shouldn’t have been there for health reasons or ignored safety guidelines. Be the responsible hiker, who takes a hike and does it right!

For the safety of pets, dogs are prohibited on any City of Phoenix trail when the temperature is 100 degrees or warmer. The Arizona Humane Society advises that temperatures in the 90s are also unsafe for pets to be outdoors.

