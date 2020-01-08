Julia Pease and Chad Pease Sentenced for Aiding and Abetting Sexual Abuse of a Minor

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that Julia Pease, Ft. Thompson, South Dakota, and Chad Pease, Chamberlain, South Dakota, were convicted of Aiding and Abetting Sexual Abuse of a Minor, and sentenced by Chief Judge Roberto A. Lange, U.S. District Court.

Julia Pease, age 25, was sentenced on November 18, 2019, to 24 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Chad Pease, age 25, was sentenced on January 2, 2020, to 34 months in federal prison, followed by 5 years of supervised release, and a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $100.

Julia Pease and Chad Pease were indicted by a federal grand jury on March 12, 2019. Julia pled guilty on August 27, 2019, and Chad pled guilty on October 9, 2019.

The conviction stemmed from an incident on July 6, 2015, where both defendants engaged in and attempted to engage in a sexual act with a minor under the age of 16.

This case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Troy R. Morley prosecuted the case.

Julia Pease and Chad Pease were immediately turned over to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

