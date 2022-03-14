Joshua Lamont Pleads Guilty to Possessing Stolen Firearm

Roanoke Man, Joshua Lamont Blake Pleads Guilty to Possessing Stolen Firearm

ROANOKE, VA (STL.News) A Roanoke man, who possessed a stolen firearm in the course of a domestic disturbance incident in 2018, pleaded guilty to a federal firearms violation.

Joshua Lamont Blake, 41, pleaded guilty last week to one count of possession of a stolen firearm.

According to court documents, on September 24, 2018, law enforcement responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance at an address in northwest Roanoke, during which officers encountered Blake. After learning that Blake had outstanding warrants, law enforcement placed Blake under arrest and was found in possession of a stolen Ruger .380 pistol. Blake denied stealing the firearm but admitted he had reason to know it was reported stolen.

Blake is scheduled to be sentenced on June 24, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh of the Western District of Virginia and Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of ATF’s Washington Field Division, announced the sentence.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Roanoke City Police Department are investigating the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Baudinet and Matthew Miller are prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today