Jorge Coronado Sentenced for Producing Child Pornography

Mexican National, Jorge Coronado Gonzalez Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Producing Child Pornography by Coercing Minor to Film Herself

(STL.News) A former Inglewood resident has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for the production of child pornography of a teenage girl whom he had previously sexually molested for years, the Justice Department announced today.

Jorge Coronado Gonzalez, 56, a Mexican national who was residing in Mexico during the criminal conduct, was sentenced on Wednesday by United States District Judge Dolly Gee.

After hearing an emotional statement from the victim, Judge Gee said the conduct in this case was “reprehensible,” “cruel,” and “depraved.”

Coronado Gonzalez pleaded guilty on January 11 to producing child pornography, admitting that in January 2020 he coerced and persuaded the then-16-year-old victim to film sexually explicit videos herself. Coronado Gonzalez at the time was in Mexico, where he had moved the year before.

According to court documents, including a sentencing memorandum filed by prosecutors, the victim in this case was the daughter of a close friend, and Coronado Gonzalez sexually assaulted her under threats of violence to her and her mother for approximately six years. After Coronado Gonzalez relocated to an unknown location in Mexico, he continued to exploit the victim with demands that she send him sexualized photos and videos every day – demands that were backed with threats to kill relatives who also resided in Mexico.

Coronado Gonzalez was arrested in March 2020 at Los Angeles International Airport when he returned to the United States to continue his sexual assaults on the victim. Law enforcement was alerted to the longtime molestation after Coronado Gonzalez posted one of the child pornography images to a social media platform, which led to the victim’s mother learning of the illicit conduct.

Once he completes his prison sentence, Coronado Gonzalez will remain on supervised release for the rest of his life.

The FBI investigated this matter.

Assistant United States Attorney Catharine A. Richmond of the Violent and Organized Crime Section prosecuted this case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today