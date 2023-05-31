Jorge Alberto Pacheco-Robles Sentenced to Federal Prison

Jorge Alberto Pacheco-Robles was Sentenced to one year and a day for conspiring to unlawfully transport 10 Mexican citizens who had illegally crossed the border.

ALBANY, NEW YORK (STL.News) Jorge Alberto Pacheco-Robles, age 35, of Illinois, was sentenced Tuesday to a year and a day in prison for conspiring to unlawfully transport 10 Mexican citizens who had illegally crossed the border into the United States.

United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman and Chief Patrol Agent Robert N. Garcia, United States Border Patrol, Swanton Sector, made the announcement.

As part of his guilty plea, Pacheco-Robles admitted that on October 2, 2022, he rode in an SUV with co-conspirator Cesar Batres-Recinos, from Illinois to Constable, New York, to pick up 10 Mexican citizens who had recently illegally crossed the international border from Canada into the United States. Pacheco-Robles also admitted that he and Batres-Recinos planned to drive these people to various locations inside of the United States, including Chicago, Illinois, and that he expected to be paid between $500-$1,300 per person transported.

On April 20, 2023, Batres-Recinos was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice