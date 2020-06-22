Jonathan Palmisano Charged With Assault & Vehicle Crash in Brattleboro

Brattleboro, VT (STL.News) On 6/19/2020 at approximately 5:08 PM Brattleboro Police, Brattleboro Fire and Rescue Inc responded to a two vehicle crash with injuries on Maple Street. The roadway was closed to traffic during the investigation of this crash.

At approximately 5:31 PM while the scene was still occupied by emergency services, witnesses and those involved a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed drove through the scene. The vehicle nearly collided with emergency vehicles and several emergency workers and witnesses on scene. The vehicle crashed on Maple Street a short time later and the operator fled the scene on foot.

​At approximately 7:22 PM the operator, identified as Jonathan Palmisano, was later located and apprehended near Western Avenue and Guilford Street by Brattleboro Police and Vermont State Police including Vermont State Police K9. Palmisano was held in lieu of $10,000 bail and ordered to appear in court on 6/22/20 to answer to the charges of Gross Negligent Operation, Aggravated Assault (6 counts), Resisting Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident. Palmisano was also issued several tickets for civil vehicle operation violations.

