Johnna Dee Sentenced for drug, Counterfeit Charges

Upshur County woman, Johnna Dee Courtney sentenced for drug and counterfeit charges

(STL.News) Johnna Dee Courtney, of Buckhannon, West Virginia, was sentenced today to 120 months of incarceration for methamphetamine and counterfeit charges, U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Courtney, age 41, pleaded guilty in January 2020 to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 grams or more of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” Courtney admitted to distributing more than fifty grams of “crystal” methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in May 2019 in Upshur County. She also admitted to having 95 counterfeit $100 bills in her possession.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon S. Flower prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Mountain Lakes Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the United States Secret Service investigated.

Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today