Jindal Steel & Power Q2 Results: Profit nearly halves on high input costs

& Power () reported a sharp decline in its consolidated profit for the July-September quarter on account of high input costs even as steel prices sharply corrected and a one-off provision related to a loan extended to its Mauritius subsidiary.

The company’s consolidated bottom line for the quarter was 91% lower year-on-year at Rs 219 crore. Revenue remained flat at Rs 13,521 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) declined by 58% year-on-year to Rs 1,931 crore. This included a one-off foreign exchange gain of Rs 473 crore.

“The steel industry has been in a death spiral,” Bimlendra Jha, the newly appointed managing director of JSPL told ET. He was referring to the sharp and continuous dip in steel prices that has followed after the alloy reached historically high prices in April this year.

The volatility in prices during the quarter was higher than that seen in the aftermath of the 2008 global financial crisis, he said.

However, a surge in input costs like coking coal and iron ore means that prices have reached their bottom in India, he said.

What helped cushion the financials of JSPL to an extent during the quarter was the lower inventory that it typically carries and its captive mining of iron ore and coking coal. Companies carrying higher inventory of steel had to liquidate it during the quarter at the prevalent lower prices, hurting their margins.

However, JSPL took an exceptional expense of Rs 1,664 crore on its standalone books, pushing it into the red with a loss of Rs 473 at a standalone level. This includes a provision of Rs 765 crore against interest for an outstanding loan of Rs 12,080 crore to Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited as well as a provision of Rs 898 crore for foreign exchange fluctuations against this loan.

The stock of JSPL ended 1.23% lower on the BSE on Thursday at Rs 475.15 compared to a 0.69% dip in Sensex.