U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich meets with North Macedonia judges visiting Montana

(STL.News) U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich met today in Great Falls with a group of North Macedonia judges who are visiting Montana to study the U.S. judicial system and ethics.

U.S. Attorney Laslovich participated in a panel discussion about the federal judicial system and explained how U.S. Attorneys are appointed, the role they have in the judicial system and their responsibilities in overseeing the prosecution and management of all cases, including fraud and public corruption cases. Additionally, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Timothy J. Racicot, Ryan G. Weldon, and Benjamin D. Hargrove met with the visiting judges to talk about prosecution strategies, investigative tools and resources and ethical obligations.

The North Macedonia judges are visiting Montana to learn about the judicial system and ethics. North Macedonia has applied to join the European Union, and one of the requirements is to review their country’s ability to address high crimes and public corruption. The visiting judges are early career judges who will be shaping their country’s judicial policies.

“I am honored to share with these visiting judges my role as the chief federal law enforcement officer in the District of Montana and how we work with our federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement partners to seek justice, improve public safety, and uphold civil rights. Meeting with this North Macedonia delegation also is an excellent opportunity to build friendships, exchange cultures, and strengthen democratic societies around the world,” U.S. Attorney Laslovich said.

“Great Falls, Montana is a city and state that is known all over Eurasia and the post-Soviet region because of the incredible welcome and hospitality shown to these delegates by the residents of this city and this state,” said Dr. Sandra Erickson, local program coordinator for the Advisory Commission (ACIR) for International Relations for the City of Great Falls. “It makes me proud to call Montana and Great Falls home.

ACIR has hosted over a dozen such delegations over the past decade. This September 9-17, 2022 delegates are young professionals. They are eager to share and to learn information regarding our judicial system. The public presentation at Great Falls College is a good opportunity for local people to experience global interactions and citizen diplomacy.”

The Macedonian judges will give a presentation to the public at 10 a.m., Sept. 16, at Great Falls College MSU in Room B101. The public is invited to attend. The judges will be addressing their experiences in Montana, their culture and the future of their country. The Advisory Commission on International Relations for the City of Great Falls is hosting the group.

The North Macedonia delegation of five judges is in Montana from Sept. 9 to 17 as part of the Open World program, which is administered by Congressional Office for International Leadership (COIL), an arm of the U.S. Congress. The purpose of COIL programs is to introduce rising leaders of emerging countries to the importance of legislative functions in creating and sustaining democracies.

While in Montana, the delegation will be meeting with federal judges, federal prosecutors, district judges and local attorneys. The group also will be visiting with professors at the Alexander Blewett III School of Law at the University of Montana in Missoula, the Montana Supreme Court justices in Helena and Gov. Greg Gianforte. In addition, the judges will be meeting with representatives of Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today