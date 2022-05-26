Concord Man, Jerry S. Roberts Pleads Guilty To Sexual Exploitation Of A Minor

(STL.News) Jerry S. Roberts, Jr., 37, of Concord, pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to sexual exploitation of a minor, United States Attorney Jane E. Young announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on July 15, 2019, the Concord Police arrested Roberts, a convicted sex offender, following his assault of another individual. The victim of the assault, advised that Roberts and a minor (Child Victim A) had left their personal property in the victim’s apartment.

Pursuant to a search warrant, detectives searched the bags and recovered assorted electronic media, including a digital camera. Detectives obtained additional search warrants for the electronic media. From the digital camera, detectives identified two videos that Roberts filmed depicting Child Victim A engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

Roberts is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30, 2022.

“It is a paramount obligation of law enforcement to protect children from sexual exploitation crimes,” said U.S. Attorney Young. “Thus, my office is committed to working closely with our law enforcement partners to identify and prosecute the criminals who prey on young children.”

This matter was investigated by the Concord Police Department, with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cam T. Le.

In February 2006, the Department of Justice introduced Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative designed to protect children from online exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today