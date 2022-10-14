Jeremy Hunt could become next UK finance minister – Times



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Jeremy Hunt, Conservative party leadership candidate attends an interview, in London, Britain, July 10, 2022. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo



LONDON (Reuters) – Former British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt will succeed Kwasi Kwarteng as the new finance minister, a reporter for the Times said on Friday, following media reports that Kwarteng has been sacked.

“Multiple sources are now telling me that Jeremy Hunt will be the new chancellor, although I’ve not had official confirmation yet,” Steven Swinford, Political Editor at the Times newspaper, said on Twitter.