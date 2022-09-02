Jenkins Travel to Philippines, Vietnam, & Singapore

Under Secretary Jenkins Travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, September 5-14

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:

Under Secretary for Arms Control and International Security Ambassador Bonnie D. Jenkins will travel to the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore September 5-14 to meet with U.S. allies and partners to expand cooperation on global health security, counterproliferation, conventional weapons destruction, civil-nuclear partnership, export controls, strategic trade, and the implementation of the Women, Peace, and Security agenda, all key elements of the U.S. commitment to regional security in a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

In Manila, the Philippines, September 5-7, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials and civil society partners to discuss civil nuclear energy cooperation, strategic trade control, and global health security.

In Hanoi, Vietnam, September 8-10, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials and civil society partners to discuss aviation and border security, nuclear nonproliferation, global health security, peacekeeping capacity building, and cooperative efforts to further expand the meaningful participation of women in all phases of peacebuilding.

Continuing to Quang Tri, Vietnam, Under Secretary Jenkins will visit sites exemplifying cooperation between the United States and Vietnam to survey and clear legacy unexploded ordnance. While there, she will observe unexploded ordnance survey and clearance, visit the Quang Tri Mine Action Center, and meet with women working in demining.

In Singapore, September 11-14, Under Secretary Jenkins will meet with senior officials to discuss wide-ranging issues including strategic trade and export control. She will also meet with civil society partners who are working to strengthen global biosafety and biosecurity. The Under Secretary will also attend the 2022 Singapore Export Control Summit, deliver remarks for the 10th annual Joint Industry Outreach event co-sponsored by the United States and Japan, and engage with women from the region attending the inaugural Women in Strategic Trade event.

