Jeffrey Robinson Sentenced for Armed Meth Trafficking

Lexington Man, Jeffrey Robinson Sentenced to 360 Months for Armed Methamphetamine Trafficking

LEXINGTON, KY (STL.News) A Lexington man, Jeffrey Robinson, 35, was sentenced to 360 months in federal prison on Monday, by Chief U.S. District Judge Danny C. Reeves, for intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

According to Robinson’s plea agreement, law enforcement was contacted regarding a package containing narcotics that was sent to an inmate at Luther Luckett Correctional Complex in LaGrange, Ky., and the package was traced to Robinson. Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Robinson’s address and found him in possession of one pound of methamphetamine, a quantity of heroin, MDMA, a large amount of cash, and a loaded firearm. Robinson admitted he distributed the drugs and that he possessed the firearm in furtherance of the drug trafficking.

Robinson pleaded guilty in September 2021.

Under federal law, Robinson must serve 85 percent of his prison sentence. Upon his release from prison, he will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for 10 years.

Carlton S. Shier, IV, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky; J. Todd Scott, Special Agent in Charge, DEA, Louisville Field Division; and Chief Lawrence Weathers, Lexington Police Department, jointly announced the sentence.

The investigation was conducted by the DEA and Lexington Police Department. The United States was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Todd Bradbury.

This case was prosecuted as part of the Department of Justice’s “Project Safe Neighborhoods” Program (PSN), which is a nationwide, crime reduction strategy aimed at decreasing violent crime in communities. It involves a comprehensive approach to public safety — one that includes investigating and prosecuting crimes, along with prevention and reentry efforts. In the Eastern District of Kentucky, U.S. Attorney Shier coordinates PSN efforts in cooperation with various federal, state, and local law enforcement officials.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today