Jefferson County man Enrico Fionn Hernandez sentenced for heroin and fentanyl distribution

Enrico Fionn Hernandez, of Harpers Ferry, West Virginia, was sentenced today to five years probation for

having heroin and fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hernandez, also known as “Rico,” age 46, pled guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin and Fentanyl” in November 2019. Hernandez admitted to having heroin and fentanyl to distribute tin June 2017 in Jefferson County.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher prosecuted the case on behalf of the government. The Eastern Panhandle Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.

These charges are the result of investigations supported by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force (OCDETF) under the Attorney General-led Synthetic Opioid Surge (SOS)/Special Operations Division (SOD) Project Clean Sweep. This initiative seeks to reduce the supply of synthetic opioids in “hot spot” areas previously identified by the Attorney General of the United States, thereby reducing drug overdoses and drug overdose deaths, and identify wholesale distribution networks and sources of supply operating nationally and internationally.

Chief U.S. District Judge Gina M, Groh presided.

