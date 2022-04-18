Jayvian Chee Pleads Guilty To Federal Cyberstalking Charge

Man, Jayvian Chee from Mescalero pleads guilty to federal cyberstalking charge

ALBUQERQUE, N.M (STL.News) Jayvian Chee, 19, of Mescalero, New Mexico, pleaded guilty in federal court on April 15 to Cyberstalking. Chee is currently out of custody awaiting sentencing, which has not been scheduled.

According to the plea agreement and other court records, on Nov. 28, 2021, Chee cyberstalked a minor victim, identified as Jane Doe. Chee harassed Jane Doe by sending her numerous threatening messages from multiple Instagram accounts Chee created. Chee threatened to distribute sexually explicit material of Jane Doe if she did not continue their romantic relationship.

By the terms of the plea agreement, Chee faces five years of probation.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs investigated this case. Assistant United States Attorney Matilda McCarthy Villalobos is prosecuting this case as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

Led by United States Attorneys’ Offices and DOJ’s Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today