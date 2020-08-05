Janesville Police Arrested Chris M. Reynolds for Felony OWI

Janesville, WI (STL.News) On 08-04-2020 at 2:39 pm Officer Severson was stopped on Center avenue at Delavan Drive for a traffic signal. He saw a GMC pick-up approaching him, and it appeared to be out of control. The vehicle narrowly missed hitting Officer Severson and K-9 Fred’s vehicle as it swerved out of control past them. The truck continued south bound on Center Avenue.

Officer Severson stopped the vehicle a short time later at the intersection of South Terrace Street and Drake Street just a few blocks away. Officer Severson recognized the odor of intoxicants coming from the driver, who was later identified as Chris M. Reynolds. Mr. Reynolds agreed to perform a series of standardized field sobriety tests. The tests indicated there was a significant level of intoxication by Mr. Reynolds. A preliminary breath test showed a blood alcohol level of .154

Mr. Reynolds is currently being held at the Rock County Jail for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicant, fifth offense, which is a felony. Mr. Reynolds consented to a legal blood draw. The results of that blood draw are not known at this time. Fortunately, no one was injured while Mr. Reynolds was driving.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE