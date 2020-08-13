Jamestown Man Wade J. Paulisick, Jr. Indicted On Multiple Drug And Gun Charges

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. announced today that a federal grand jury has returned an indictment charging Wade J. Paulisick, Jr., 22, of Jamestown, NY, with possessing with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of acetyl fentanyl, 40 grams or more of fentanyl, five grams or more of methamphetamine, buprenorphine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking activities, and possession of a stolen firearm. The charges carry a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison, a maximum of life, and a $10,000,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles E. Watkins, who is handling the case, stated that according to the indictment and a previously filed complaint, on September 26, 2019, the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force and the Jamestown Police Swat Team executed a search warrant at the defendant’s Tower Street residence. Officers recovered a quantity of suspected fentanyl and methamphetamine, as well as a handgun.

The indictment is the result of an investigation by the Jamestown Police Department, under the direction of Acting Chief Timothy Jackson; the New York State Police, under the direction of Major James Hall; the Drug Enforcement Administration, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Ray Donovan; and the Southern Tier Regional Drug Task Force, under the direction of Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb.

The fact that a defendant has been charged with a crime is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

