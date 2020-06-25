Jamestown Man Bobby Hunt And Woman Sentenced For Threatening An Informant

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Bobby Hunt, 27, and Amy Dean, 31, both of Jamestown, NY, who were convicted of conspiracy to retaliate against an informant, were sentenced to serve 24 months in prison and a period of time served (approximately three months) respectively by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Joshua A. Violanti, who handled the case, stated that in October 2018, the defendants conspired to intimidate and/or retaliate against an individual (the Victim), whom they believed was sharing information with investigators regarding the drug trafficking activities of Ramael Fields, Jr. Hunt and Dean believed the Victim might also share information about Hunt’s possible involvement in a narcotics conspiracy. Fields was previously arrested in connection with a federal investigation of a largescale methamphetamine distribution operation in Jamestown.

On October 17 and October 25, 2018, Hunt posted a series of Facebook messages regarding individuals “snitching” on the defendant’s “brother,” Ramael Fields, Jr. On October 25, 2018, Hunt posted a copy of the cover page of the indictment that charged Fields. The cover page included a list of individuals whom Fields and Hunt believed to be federal informants who provided information that led to the arrest of Fields. Hunt received the indictment cover page from Fields, who instructed the defendant to post the page on Facebook. Also on October 25, 2018, Hunt and Dean left the Victim several threatening Facebook voice messages, including:

Hunt: You know if I go to jail for conspiracy there’s going to be a lot of females after you!

Dean: That’s right [expletive] and his sister is one of them so go ahead and try [expletive] cause I live at 124 Barrows and you can come get yourself some, don’t you threaten my little brother!

The sentencing is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Guyton.

