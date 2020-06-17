James Edward Cobb Died in Fatal Crash in White Marsh Baltimore

Baltimore, MD (STL.News) The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has identified the body of the driver involved in a fatal crash on Campbell Boulevard on May 2 as James Edward Cobb Jr (47) from Akron, Ohio.

A dog that fled the vehicle involved in a fatal crash in White Marsh yesterday afternoon has been located.

Around 1:37 p.m. a Dodge Ram traveling northbound on Campbell Boulevard near Town Center Court collided with the driver side of a Suzuki Grand Vitara stopped in the southbound left turn lane, causing minor damage to the Suzuki. The Dodge crossed back over both northbound lanes and left the roadway, striking a tree head-on and catching fire.

Baltimore County Police, Fire, and EMS personnel responded to the scene. The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The driver’s dog, seen fleeing from the Dodge following the crash, could not be located during a search of the area by police yesterday. Family members took painstaking efforts to search the area again today and were able to locate the dog.

The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is continuing their work to positively identify the decedent.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE