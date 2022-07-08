Jacquan Abe sentenced for Robbery and Firearms Conviction

Albuquerque man, Jacquan Abe sentenced to 14 years in prison for federal robbery and firearms conviction

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, announced that Jacquan Abe, 24, of Albuquerque, was sentenced on July 7 to 14 years and three months in prison. A federal jury convicted Abe on Feb. 25 on one count each of robbery, using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence, and possession of a stolen firearm.

On Aug. 6, 2019, Abe confronted an employee of an automobile repair shop on Eubank Boulevard, which is directly behind the house where Abe lived. Abe accused the auto business of spying on his home with its security cameras, and the shop employee became frightened by Abe’s aggressiveness. The employee retrieved a pistol from inside the shop and returned to the front of the business where Abe was standing.

Abe attacked the shop employee and they wrestled on the ground. The gun became loose and Abe picked it up. He made several attempts to shoot the weapon at the shop employee’s head, but no bullets discharged because the gun’s safety mechanism was engaged.

Still armed with the gun, Abe ran into a nearby insurance business. Abe pointed the gun at a sales agent and demanded she show him where the business kept its cash. The sales agent took Abe to the back of the business where he took money from a petty cash box before attempting to flee.

A worker from a neighboring smoke shop confronted Abe with a gun. Abe tripped and dropped his gun, which the smoke shop worker picked up as Abe fled.

After releasing video footage to the news media, the Albuquerque Police Department received an anonymous tip identifying Abe. Employees of the auto shop, insurance business and smoke shop all positively identified Abe in photo arrays, and Abe was arrested.

Upon his release from prison, Abe will be subject to five years of supervised release.

The FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Albuquerque Police Department. Assistant United States Attorneys Timothy Trembley and Sean J. Sullivan prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today