Jacob Rees-Mogg: My mortgage has gone up

The average two-year fixed rate mortgage rate has risen well above six per cent after Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on September 23 which sparked turmoil on the markets and sent the pound into a nosedive, before it recovered much of its losses.

Asked by presenter Kay Burley on Sky News if his mortgage had gone up, Business Secretary Mr Rees-Mogg said: “We both have mortgages that have gone up.

He stressed that he did not want to draw attention to his personal circumstances, but pressed again on the issue, said: “Any inflation-rate mortgages have gone up..mine has gone up.”

Mr Rees-Mogg said he had confidence in Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey after sterling dropped in value following comments he made that emergency support to help out pension funds, hit by soaring gilt yields after the mini-Budget, would be withdrawn on Friday.

The Cabinet minister insisted that pensions were safe but said some funds had problems due to their investments.