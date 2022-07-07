Jackson Man Sentenced For Intent to Distribute Cocaine

Jackson Man Sentenced to 7 Years in Prison For Intent to Distribute Cocaine

A Jackson man was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute cocaine, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

According to court documents, Christopher Hawkins, 38, was arrested by Jackson Police officers at a Jackson hotel following a domestic disturbance call where drugs were found in the hotel room. Hawkins was indicted for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute. He pled guilty on March 22, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Jackson Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lynn Murray prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today