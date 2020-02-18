Jackson County Man Joshua Taylor Holcomb Sentenced to 7 ½ Years in Prison for Possessing Child Pornography

(STL.News) – A federal judge today sentenced a Jackson County man for possession of child pornography, announced U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town and U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations Assistant Special Agent in Charge James G. Hernandez­.

U.S. District Judge Anne Marie Axon sentenced Joshua Taylor Holcomb, to 7 ½ years in prison to be followed by 10 years supervised. Holcomb pled guilty in October to possessing more than 2700 images of child pornography and 351 videos on his laptop and thumb drive. Holcomb will have to comply with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

“Criminals who victimize our children through digital pixels, videos or photos expect a visit from federal law enforcement,” Town said. “He will now spend the next 7 ½ years looking at prison bars instead of a computer screen.”

HSI investigated the case along with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, State Bureau of Investigations, which Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann White prosecuted.

