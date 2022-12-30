It's back to basics for companies in 2023 after year of the big quit

India Inc will have vastly different talent challenges in 2023 compared to 2022.

It is finally time to steady the talent game plan after three years of firefighting when companies dealt with uncertainties of the pandemic, unforeseen levels of attrition in sectors including technology, challenges stemming from hybrid and remote work, and accelerated digitalisation and automation.

From rushing to hold on to the critical talent and devising ways to stem attrition in 2022, companies will focus on growing and building the talent pool in 2023 as they prepare for potential economic uncertainty and volatility, according to the findings of an ET-Aon survey on corporate India’s people priorities and challenges for 2023.

The survey is based on the responses from 438 companies across manufacturing, consumer, technology, finance and services sectors.

Back to the Drawing Board



About 46% of the respondents are multinationals and the rest are Indian companies.

The contrast in people challenges is stark as a third of companies were busy with critical talent management in 2022 after the great wave of resignations that swept across leading job-generating sectors. In 2023, companies are back to the drawing board, focusing on employee engagement, leadership pipeline, and career planning for employees.

While moonlighting and gig workforce stayed top of the mind in 2022, they did not pose much of a challenge to most sectors with only 5% respondents calling moonlighting a people challenge and 3% finding gig workforce management challenging.

“In the aftermath of the Great Resignation, organisations grappled with diverse talent challenges: while the spotlight focused on gig workers and moonlighting, HR leaders struggled with traditional areas as talent retention, talent acquisitions and key talent management,” said Nitin Sethi, CEO, Aon Consulting, India and South Asia.

Besides the top five common challenges, various sectors have specific challenges and priorities.

Consumer companies (10%) see flexible working as a challenge while financial institutions (15%) say talent quality is a concern for them. Not surprisingly, moonlighting is a relatively bigger challenge for technology companies (14%).

Services (16%) and manufacturing (15%) companies listed performance management as one of the top challenges, largely due to the impact of digitalisation on business strategy. With digitalisation becoming central to talent strategy, the role of leaders has undergone a change. Cascading these goals through the organisation is critical and could prove difficult for organisations.

“With economic uncertainty and volatility expected in 2023, organisations are focusing on leadership development and employee connect to increase workforce resilience. Delivering consistently on employee value proposition will differentiate the best employers,” said Pritish Gandhi, director and India practice leader, executive compensation & governance – Aon.

In the coming year, companies are looking beyond monetary rewards: holistic employee wellbeing emerged the top focus area in terms of rewards for most companies. Work environment, learning, salary competitiveness, internal pay parity (similar role holders with similar experience levels getting the same pay) and new-age benefits such as flexitime, college debt and tuition assistance, lifestyle perks and skill development are the other key rewards areas for companies, the survey revealed. “As wage bills become unsustainable, organisations can no longer rely on monetary rewards to win the war for talent. Creating an inclusive workplace environment and driving holistic employee well-being have emerged as key imperatives,” Sethi said.

The year 2023 will also see companies leveraging culture to connect employees with organisation purpose. “Leaders’ accessibility and employee experience will play a key role in this journey,” Gandhi said.

