Italy to miss 2022 Recovery Plan spending goals, says business lobby chief

© Reuters.

ROME (Reuters) – Italy will probably not manage to spend its European Union pandemic recovery funds as scheduled this year, the head of business lobby Confindustria said on Tuesday. Italy is eligible for more than 200 billion euros ($209.86 billion)of EU funds through 2026, but in the past it has had a dismal record of seeing through public investment programmes. “This year we won’t reach the quota of investments envisaged,” Confindustria chief Carlo Bonomi told a gathering of foreign journalists. ($1 = 0.9530 euros)