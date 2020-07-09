Isaac Colon & Marcus Ndlovu Charged with Assault by Nashua Police

NASHUA, NH (STL.News) On July 7, 2020, at 4:22 p.m.., Nashua Police Department Patrol Officers arrested Isaac Colon, age 18, of 20 New Dunstable Road, Nashua, New Hampshire. On July 8, 2020, at 12:12 p.m., Patrol Officers arrested Marcus Ndlovu, age 18, of 41 Anvil Drive, Nashua, New Hampshire. Colon and Ndlovu were each charged with one count of Second Degree Assault; Serious Bodily Injury – Class B Felony. Colon also had two outstanding electronic bench warrants issued for his arrest.

On May 29, 2020, at 8:16 p.m., Parol Officers responded to a local business for a reported assault. Officers made contact with an adult male victim who sustained serious bodily injury as a result of being assaulted by two males. Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division furthered the investigation and identified Isaac Colon and Marcus Ndlovu as the two males responsible for the assault. Detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for both Colon and Ndlovu, charging them each with one count of Second Degree Assault; Serious Bodily Injury – Class B Felony. On July 1, 2020, the Nashua Police Department issued a press release announcing both Colon and Ndlovu were wanted for their arrest. Colon and Ndlovu each responded to the Nashua Police Department to turn themselves in.

A Class B Felony is punishable by up to seven years of imprisonment, exclusive of fines. Colon was released on Personal Recognizance pending his arraignment in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on August 13, 2020. Ndlovu was also released on Personal Recognizance pending his arraignment in the Hillsborough County Superior Court – South on a date yet to be determined.

The Nashua Police Department requests anyone with additional information regarding this incident to contact the Crime Line, (603) 589-1665.

