Is the stock market closed tomorrow for Dussehra?

The domestic stock market will be closed for a holiday on Wednesday due to the festival of Dussehra , celebrated at the end of Navratri

The stock market will also remain closed on October 24 and October 26, 2022 to celebrate Diwali and Diwali Balipratipada.

There will be no action in the equity segment, equity derivative segment and SLB Segment on Wednesday, according to the list of stock market holidays 2022, available on the official BSE website. However trading in the commodity segment of

will remain open in the second session from 5 pm till 11:30 pm.

Meanwhile, China‘s stock markets are also closed this week from October 1 to October 7, 2022 due to the Golden Week.

The Indian equity market settled higher on Tuesday. The 30-pack Sensex advanced 1,277 points to end at 58,065. Its broader peer, Nifty50, ended the session comfortably above the 17,250 mark.