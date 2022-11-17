Ireland sees risk to corporate tax take from tech slowdown

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Tents set up by demonstrators are seen in front of the GPO Museum during a protest about the rising cost of living, in the city centre of Dublin, Ireland, June 18, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

DUBLIN (Reuters) – The slowdown in the global tech sector poses a risk to soaring corporate tax receipts in Ireland next year and in particular in 2024, the finance ministry’s chief economist said on Thursday.

“Within our numbers, we do have a slowdown in the ICT sector built in but since we did the budget (in September), I think it’s fair to say the correction in the sector has maybe been a little bit stronger than we might have thought,” John McCarthy told a parliamentary committee. “There’s certainly a risk to 2023, and more likely, maybe the 2024 corporate tax number,” McCarthy said, adding that corporate tax receipts could reach 22 billion euros this year or around 25% of the entire annual tax take.