(STL.News) A new standoff could be brewing between the United States, Iran and Venezuela, over a shipment of millions of dollars of fuel. Five Iranian oil tankers are just days away from arriving in Venezuela to help ease fuel shortages there.

Venezuela’s own oil refining industry collapsed; critics say that was because of under-investment and mismanagement.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

YouTube video courtesy of Al Jazeera News