Iowa Man Michael Wayne Holton Sentenced to Federal Prison for Illegal Possession of Firearm

(STL.News) – A man who illegally possessed a firearm was sentenced May 20, 2020, to 8 years in federal prison.

Michael Wayne Holton, 33, from Mason City, Iowa, received the prison term after a January 9, 2020, guilty plea to possession of a firearm by a felon . Holton was previously convicted of contraband in a correctional facility and domestic abuse assault, both in the Iowa District Court for Cerro Gordo County.

Evidence at the plea and sentencing hearings showed Holton admitted that on June 22, 2019, he grabbed a gun, a Taurus 9mm, from another person while outside of Kingz Lounge in Fort Dodge, Iowa and shot the gun multiple times near a crowd of people.

Holton was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Holton was sentenced to 96 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

