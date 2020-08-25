Iowa Man Curtis Eugene Koesters With Multiple Felony Convictions Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison For Illegally Possessing a Gun

(STL.News) – A convicted felon who possessed a gun while also using drugs was sentenced to six years in federal prison.

Curtis Eugene Koesters, age 40, received the prison term after a February 20, 2020 guilty plea to one count of possession of a firearm by a felon and a drug user.

Evidence presented at the change of plea and sentencing hearings in this case revealed that defendant was a recidivist drug dealer, with a history of dangerousness, who unlawfully possessed a gun in connection with his felonious drug trafficking activities. When he was discovered in possession of the gun, he was also in possession of a methamphetamine pipe, approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine, $561 in US Currency, a syringe containing methamphetamine, and a digital scale, among other items.

Koesters was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Koesters was sentenced to 72 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve a 3-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Koesters is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

