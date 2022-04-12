Iowa Governor Reynolds signs Planting Proclamation

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and hours of service requirements for the transportation of crop inputs for planting season.

“Unprecedented economic and foreign policy challenges have disrupted the food supply chain and worsened the inflation we are seeing across the country,” said Gov. Reynolds. “But Iowa farmers stand ready to answer the call, as they have always done. This Proclamation is intended to help our farmers meet this global challenge by providing regulatory relief for the transportation of crop inputs necessary for a timely and successful planting season.”

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through May 11, 2022. The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, other agricultural seed, water, herbicide, pesticide, fertilizer (dry, liquid, and gas), manure (dry and liquid), gasoline, diesel #1, diesel #2, ethanol, and biodiesel to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in Iowa Code § 321.463 (6) (b), by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

See the proclamation here.