Iowa Governor Reynolds on the passing of John Ruan III

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Reynolds released the following statement today on the passing of John Ruan III:

“As the Chairman of Ruan Transportation, John Ruan III helped build his family business from the ground up. What started as a single gravel hauling truck in 1932 has become a nationally recognized and respected enterprise with 5,600 team members and over 300 operations nationwide. As Chairman of the World Food Prize Foundation, John helped bring greater awareness to world hunger while also highlighting Iowa’s rightful place as the ‘Food and Agricultural Capital of the World.’

“In addition to these prominent leadership roles at Ruan Transportation and the World Food Prize Foundation, John served as Chairman of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and also dedicated tremendous time and effort at the Iowa Business Council, the Greater Des Moines Partnership, and the Downtown Community Alliance to further expand economic opportunity and growth in Iowa.

“Kevin and I extend our deepest sympathies to Janis and their entire family. We join with Iowans from across the state to mourn his passing and recognize his distinguished life of accomplishments and success that will continue to be felt far beyond the borders of our state.”