Iowa Governor Reynolds Appoints Stan Thompson

Gov. Reynolds appoints Stan Thompson as Executive Director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission

Des Moines, IA (STL.News) Gov. Kim Reynolds announced the appointment of Stan Thompson of Clive to serve as Executive Director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission. Thompson, most recently serving in private practice at Dentons Davis Brown P.C., begins his new role on Jan. 10, 2022.

“Protecting the civil rights of Iowans is one of the most important functions of state government,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Stan’s extensive experience in business litigation, practicing for the past 36 years, coupled with his knowledge in ethics and professional conduct will make him a valued leader for the commission.”

“I’m honored to be appointed by Governor Reynolds to serve as the Executive Director of the Iowa Civil Rights Commission,” Thompson said. “I look forward to performing this important role in protecting Iowans’ civil rights.”

Thompson has served on the Iowa Public Information Board since 2020 and six years on the Iowa State University Alumni Association Board as a Board Member and Chair. Thompson has a juris doctorate from the George Washington University National Law Center and a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Iowa State University.

The Iowa Civil Rights Commission is a neutral, fact-finding law enforcement agency charged with effectively enforcing the Iowa Civil Rights Act. ICRC enforces state and federal laws that prohibit discrimination in employment, public accommodations, housing, education and credit by investigating and litigating civil rights complaints. The Commission also provides conflict resolution services including mediation and conciliation for civil rights matters. In addition to its role as a law enforcement agency, the Commission works to prevent discrimination by providing training and education to the public.

Thompson’s appointment is subject to confirmation by the Senate.