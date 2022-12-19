Investors strap in for Nike's earnings report after last quarter's margin shocker

Justin Sullivan Nike (NYSE:NKE) is due to report FQ2 earnings on December 20 with consensus estimates having drifted higher over the last three weeks to an expectation for revenue of $12.6B to be reported and EPS of $0.65. The expected revenue breakdown by region is North America ($5.35B), EMEA ($3.28B), Greater China ($1.82B), and Asia Pacific & Latin America ($1.55B). By product, the footwear business is forecast to bring in $7.58B, while the apparel business is seen churning up $4.00B and the equipment business is seen generating $413.3M. The athletic apparel and footwear giant will be walking a tightrope with investors amid concerns about the impact of excess inventory on margins and profitability, especially after the prior quarter’s margin shocker sent shares down more than 10%. Options trading is implying a share price swing up or down of 8% after the Nike earnings report drops this time around. Ahead of the earnings results, a warning from VF Corp. (VFC) on inventory levels across the footwear and apparel space added to Adidas’ (OTCQX:ADDYY) warning on the same issue. The inventory concern has also accelerated markdowns in the industry, as reflected in recent CPI data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As part of its preview, Morgan Stanley said it is expecting a FQ2 EPS beat on strong demand and lower-than-expected SG&A. The firm also thinks investors would look through any gross margin driven EPS downside if inventories are improved. Crucial for which direction shares of Nike may track, the firm noted Nike’s sales in China may have popped in November after being weak in September and October. For its part, UBS thinks the odds are higher for a FY23 guidance raise out of Nike than the alternative. “We think Nike’s Q2 Europe result and gross margin outlook could be better than the market realizes,” updated the firm. On Seeking Alpha, Marketplace author Josh Arnold is somewhat cautious on Nike ahead of the report. ” I’m placing a hold rating on the stock because it is in no man’s land at this point, but the lines are drawn at support of $99/$100, and resistance at $116/$117,” he previewed. Companies that have a very high trading correlation with Nike include Under Armour (UAA), Foot Locker (FL), Skechers (SKX), Lululemon (LULU), as well as Starbucks (SBUX) due to the China connection. Notably, the last time Nike reported earnings, both Lululemon and Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) also peeled off more than 3%. The Nike report was also blamed for a down day overall for retail sector ETFs. Over the last 90 days, 18 out of 20 analysts covering Nike (NKE) have increased their revenue estimates for the quarter, while 12 out of 13 of have lowered their EPS estimate. Nike has topped EPS estimates in nine straight quarters.