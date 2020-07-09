Investigation Into Shooting At 10901 Telephone Road by HPD

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the shooting of a juvenile male at 10901 Telephone Road about 1 p.m. on Tuesday (July 8).

The victim, 14, was transported to an area hospital in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound.

HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division Officer C. Brannen reported:

According to witnesses, the victim was at an apartment at the above address helping his older brother move when a blue Chevrolet Impala parked near the apartment. The victim saw two unknown suspects exit the vehicle and fire rifles at the apartment. As the victim went into the apartment, he was struck in the left hand.by the gunfire HFD paramedics transported him to the hospital. The older brother was not injured.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

