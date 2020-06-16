Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 5600 Chapman Street Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a man that occurred at 5600 Chapman Street about 8:45 p.m. on Sunday (June 14).

The identity of the victim, 27, is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives L. Lange, C. LaFour and C. Flora reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at the above address and learned the victim had already been transported by private vehicle to Lyndon B. Johnson General Hospital where doctors pronounced him deceased. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

At this time, there is no known motive or suspect (s).

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

