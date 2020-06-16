Investigation Into Fatal Shooting At 2500 Old Farm Road Houston

Houston, TX (STL.News) Houston police are investigating the fatal shooting of a male at 2500 Old Farm Road about 6:50 a.m. on Sunday (June 14).

The identity of the deceased male is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD Homicide Division Detectives A. Vinogradov and D. Crowder reported:

HPD patrol officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex at the above address and were informed a home invasion had occurred and the victim and a suspect had exchanged gunfire. One suspect was found deceased inside the apartment. The victim of the home invasion suffered gunshot wounds and was transported by Houston Fire Department paramedics to an area hospital in stable condition.

Two other suspects, described only as two Hispanic males about 18 to 25 years of age, fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

